Even Chris Harrison Admits He Thought Last Night Would Go A Lot Differently

During last night's Bachelor finale, the drama was as much between Peter Weber and the contestants as it was Peter Weber and his own family. Having made her preference for Hannah Ann Sluss clear, Peter's mother Barb did not hide her anger when the pilot ultimately left the model for runner-up Madison Prewett. By the end of the episode, Peter and Madison agreed that they would take things day-by-day, but that seems less feasible without Barb's seal of approval. Chris Harrison tried and failed to get things back on course, and told Good Morning America that he did not expect things to get that ugly between Peter and his family.
Advertisement
Wanting to leave things on a positive note, Harrison thought ending the segment by asking Barb about the future of her son's relationship would ultimately result in a clean slate. It...did not.
"Chris, he's going to have to fail to succeed. That's it. All his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows that it's not going to work," Barb said to in increasingly frustrated audience. "So, we've been trying to help them. Would we want it to work? Yes."
Peter, Madison, and Chris Harrison were equally disappointed.
"I tried to fix it. I was trying to, like, extend an olive branch and I was hopefully trying to leave on a good note and just couldn't get there. There was animosity built up," Harrison told Good Morning America.
In general, he never thought things would end that way.
"People have to understand, when I left Australia, I thought we had this amazing show that would've been half of tonight," he explained. "In that moment, I really think [Peter] was all in, but he just couldn't get Madison out of his head."
So far, Peter and Madison haven't spoken publicly about how things ended up last night. I have to imagine they're still stuck in one long, awkward family dinner.
Advertisement