Cassie Randolph Self-Quarantines With Colton Underwood After He Tests Positive For COVID-19

On Friday, former Bachelor Colton Underwood announced he tested positive for COVID-19, urging followers, including young people, to practice social distancing and stay home. Since then, Cassie Randolph, his girlfriend and a former contestant on the show, started posting on Instagram Stories updates and information about the coronavirus.
Along with Underwood, Randolph and her family are under self-quarantine at her parents’ house in California. “We’re going to keep you updated on symptoms and how this thing is going. We’re all making sure to take very good care of ourselves and staying healthy,” Randolph said. “We’re trying to one, stay positive, two, take a lot of vitamins, and get a lot of sleep.”
After receiving questions about how Underwood contracted the virus, Randolph wrote in response, “At this point, it could have been anywhere that he was in the past 2 weeks. Whether it be from a stranger that he touched the same door handle as, or from a friend, someone in my family…”
Listen up, millennials and Gen Z: the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a clarification that young people are not immune to the virus and must avoid spreading it to older, more vulnerable people.
Randolph also revealed that since Underwood’s diagnosis, he has been staying in the third story of her parents’ house, away from the rest of the family and that she’s “taking care of him by bringing him anything he needs (food, medicine, water, blankets, games).” She expressed that she and her family are unsure if they have the virus, which is why they’re practicing social distancing, and are “going to continue to reevaluate as days go on.”
Underwood is one of the several celebrities who have tested positive for the virus. Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen revealed on Friday that he tested positive, postponing his online talk show. Arielle Charnas, the influencer behind Something Navy, also has the virus, as does Frozen 2 star Rachel Matthews.
