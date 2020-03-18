Arielle Charnas Of Something Navy Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

She posted again to the platform yesterday, this time with a caption that explained her symptoms in detail. “Each day the symptoms evolve into something else and while I can’t imagine how I’d ever catch coronavirus (from what I know I haven’t been in contact with anyone who has it) I’m dealing with the weirdest virus I’ve ever had since mono. I’m so happy my fever is gone but the body pain that I’m feeling today is unlike anything else,” it read. The post was flooded with comments and likes — over 38,000 to be exact — many of which advised the 32-year-old blogger to head straight to her closest medical facility in order to get tested and asked her to share her results once she received them.