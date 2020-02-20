The Bachelor Is Getting Even Hotter With New Summer Games Spin-Off

For reality show fans who want the women of The Bachelor to have bigger aspirations than to find love with the suitor du jour (in this case, Peter Weber, aka the Windmill Sex Guy), some good news. The Bachelorette Summer Games is heading our way, and will reportedly feature your favorites competing for something other than a rose from Pilot Pete.
This will be the first time a Bachelorette Summer Games is held, but it’s not the first Olympic-style spin-off to grace Bachelor Nation. The Bachelor Winter Games hit ABC in 2018. Despite fans initial confusion over the premise, it became a much-beloved addition to the larger franchise, in part because the season combined stars from the international and American versions of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.
Contestants like Luke Pell of The Bachelorette, Bachelor favorite Ashley Iaconetti, The Bachelorette Canada’s Kevin Wendt, and Nastassia "Stassi" Yaramchuk of The Bachelor Sweden competed in sport challenges as an ode to the real Winter Olympics.
Oh, and of course, there was some good ole’ fashioned dating (and surprisingly sex-positive hooking up) on television to look forward to. Some stars were even squarely coupled up by the end of the four-episode season.
ABC's senior VP of Alternative Programming Rob Mills confirmed that Bachelorette Summer Games was happening on The Ringer’s Bachelor Party podcast, which is hosted by Juliet Litman. He stated the series would take place around the same time as the summer Olympics in Tokyo.
“It's going to be so fun seeing these people in these great, you know, track and field and swimming…this is a real Olympics,” Mills said on the podcast.
The “real” Olympics? Debatable. More fun than the real Olympics? Quite possible.
Though The Bachelor Winter Games featured all single members of Bachelor Nation, Mills’ dreaming casting includes some already-taken individuals.
'If somebody is with somebody or not, can they be in it? There's certain people that you'd love to see — I mean, I'd love to see Jordan [Rodgers] or Colton [Underwood],” he said.
The Bachelorette Summer Games will reportedly be sandwiched between this season of The Bachelor and the upcoming Bachelor In Paradise — which means you don’t have to wait too long for the dating show to return to ABC in some form.
Refinery29 reached out to ABC for comment.
