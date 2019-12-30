Story from TV Shows

Peter Weber Never Wants To Hear The Word “Windmill” Again

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Eric McCandless/Getty Images..
On January 6, 2020, Peter Weber will officially begin his stint as Bachelor Nation’s latest suitor. The Bachelorette alum came in third place on Hannah Brown’s season after ultimately losing out to runner-up Tyler Cameron and problematic winner Jed Wyatt. But before he departed the show sans rose, Weber found himself at the center of one of the most iconic Bachelorette memes. Now, Weber declared he’s over being the windmill sex guy — though fans will have to decide if they want to let it go. 
If you need a quick refresher, it all goes back to when Brown revealed that she and Weber hooked up in a windmill (really, a hotel that looks like a windmill) while on vacation together in Greece during filming for The Bachelorette.
Another contestant, Luke Parker, seemingly slut-shamed Brown for being sexually intimate with the other guys she was seeing. In response, Brown epically declared she "f***ed in a windmill." Later, on The Bachelorette’s “After the Final Rose” ceremony, Brown revealed that she and Weber had sex four times in that windmill-like room. 
The memes were fierce.
According to his new interview with People, Weber wasn’t thrilled with how public his windmill sex story became,
“My private life is my private life is my private life and I don’t like that it defines me,” Weber explained to the outlet. “I know people have had fun with it and I guess it’s a good thing that I’ve been laid-back and easygoing about it. But there’s so much more to me than just a windmill. And I’m ready for that to be left in the past.”
While Weber is ready to move on from all those windmill memes, he may not be ready to let go of Brown. In a first look at The Bachelor, Weber asks Brown to return to the show and join the new contestants looking for love. 

If she does return to Bachelor Nation for Weber’s season, be warned, Pilot Pete: Those memes likely won’t go anywhere.
