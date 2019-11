Hannah Brown & Peter Weber Almost Kiss In New Bachelor Promo

However, this wouldn't be the first time Brown returned to her Bachelorette roots when it comes to potential dates. After rightfully dumping Jed Wyatt on the finale of her season , she asked out runner-up Tyler Cameron, only for him to go ahead and date Gigi Hadid . It's clear she and Peter had, say, four times the amount of chemistry as Hannah did with any of the other men, so why not give it another go? I'm sure The Bachelor will answer that question in a timely, not-at-all-drawn-out manner in the first episode!