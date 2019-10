The World Is Already Shipping Hannah Brown & DWTS Partner Alan Bersten

Bachelorette Hannah Brown began her third ABC reality show journey on Monday night, but she stressed this time around, there won't be any romance . Brown and her Dancing With The Stars partner Alan Bersten were the first pair to begin the show's 28th season, and clearly make a good match. Moments into their first cha-cha to Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," Twitter was already ablaze with fans hoping their on-stage chemistry meant a relationship was blossoming behind the scenes , but Brown clarified to Entertainment Tonight that this show won't be about her finding love.