UPDATE: It's official! While Tyler Cameron is out with Gigi Hadid and Serena Williams, Hannah Brown has her eye on a new prize.
The former bachelorette is joining this season of Dancing With The Stars. She made a special appearance on Good Morning America to announce the news alongside her fellow cast members including supermodel Christie Brinkly, actor James Van Der Beek, reality star Karamo Brown, singer Ally Brooke, athlete (and Khloé Kardashian ex) Lamar Odom, and, um, Sean Spicer (?), among others.
To celebrate her new reality show family, Brown showed up with a straw basket full of roses petals as a nod to her Bachelorette roots. (Can we call them roots if the show just wrapped earlier this summer? I think yes.)
DWTS premieres Monday September 16 at 8 p.m.
Former @BacheloretteABC @hannahbrown is ditching the rose ceremony to join @DancingABC!#DWTS#DancingOnGMA pic.twitter.com/wzBgQ5laxM— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 21, 2019
Original story follows.
Just a week after Bachelorette Hannah Brown admitted she was having a hard time adjusting to her post-reality TV life, she might be joining the cast of another popular reality series. Brown is reported to be on the cast for the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars, TV Line and Us Weekly report. Over the weekend, the show teased a photo of a mystery contestant from the neck down. Many fans were quick to say it looked like the Alabama native.
"We’d LOVE to tell you who this is… But we’re going to make you wait a few more days," the Instagram caption teased, possibly hinting at the star's recent quest for love.
Unfortunately, her Bachelorette journey ended in disappointment for Brown, who broke things off with winner Jed Wyatt after discovering he had a girlfriend during filming. While she asked runner-up Tyler Brown out for drinks on "After The Final Rose," he has since been seen on multiple dates with Gigi Hadid, suggesting both that ship and his chance to be The Bachelor have sailed.
However, Brown might land on her dancing feet after revealing she was "struggling" last week.
"Life is so different," she wrote on Instagram. "Since last August, I’ve been a pageant queen, a bachelor contestant, and the Bachelorette. I’ve been in love with multiple people, I got engaged, I broke off an engagement, and I shared it all with millions of people. My faith has been questioned by thousands who don’t know my heart, and my transparency with my decisions has labeled me promiscuous."
Honest policy: I’m struggling. Life is so different. Since last August, I’ve been a pageant queen, a bachelor contestant, and the Bachelorette. I’ve been in love with multiple people, I got engaged, I broke off an engagement, and I shared it all with millions of people. My faith has been questioned by thousands who don’t know my heart, and my transparency with my decisions has labeled me promiscuous. Simultaneously, I’ve become a role model for young women and started bigger conversations around faith, and sex. // I’m living on my own for the first time and shuffling through this life of next steps with press, media, and opportunities galore. I miss my friends and family who have watched my life explode. I feel guilty because I don’t have the time or emotional capacity to fill each of them in on my life right now. I can’t keep up with the people who matter most, because I can barely keep up with my own life right now. // I am not complaining about this past year of adventures. The woman who has emerged would shock the mirror-image young girl from a year ago. I have so many blessings to be thankful for. However it’s uncharted territory for me, and it’s been hard to really process what the heck is going on. // Maybe I needed write this out to remind myself I’m human and it’s okay to be overwhelmed. And maybe, I just needed to remind you guys too. Life is beautiful, but wild. I think it’s okay to be strong-to know you’re strong-but to still feel weak simultaneously. I believe that’s when the magic happens. My spirit has opportunity to grow and blossom from this place. Healing and restoration can happen. I can rest knowing that My Savior has compassion and wants to help and love me through this journey. I’ve just got to let Him. I don’t know if I have been lately— but I am now because honestly, I think I would give out if I didn’t. So yeah, I’m not going to struggle to disguise my weakness— I’m just gonna give over the keys to my main man Jesus and let him bless me through this ride. Isaiah 54:10
Between that post and her rumored Dancing With The Stars appearance, Brown will once again wade into reality TV waters on Bachelor In Paradise. Previews for this week's episodes show her dropping by the island, where a number of her exes wait. Luckily, she might soon sashay away to greener ABC pastures.
