Tyler Cameron has officially moved out of the Bachelor Mansion. Yes, technically his season of The Bachelorette ended a few weeks ago, but he's making things official by apartment hunting in New York City. According to his Instagram story, he's on the hunt for a new place — a day after he and Gigi Hadid were spotted hanging out again, meaning it looks like he's planning on sticking around.
On Tuesday night, Cameron and Hadid hit up Justin Theroux's new NYC bar, Ray's, just a week after they were first seen hanging out.
“They were both traveling separately last week and then reunited as they returned to NYC,” a source told People on Wednesday. “Tyler lives in NYC now. He has his own place, but for their dates, they hang out at Gigi’s. He is very public about going in and out of her place — you can tell that he wants to be seen. He is enjoying the attention he gets for dating Gigi.”
While the possibility of more Cameron/Hadid sightings is enticing, the fact that Cameron is laying down roots could mean he has no intention of returning to ABC as the Bachelor, a possibility that's had many people buzzing since the Bachelorette finale. However, Chris Harrison told The Hollywood Reporter that Cameron's dates with Hadid don't diminish his Bachelor chances.
"We are certainly not mad at him and it doesn’t exclude him from The Bachelor conversation," the host told the outlet. "It just means that when we get to that point, we’re going to have to have a little deeper of a conversation about where his head is at. Maybe Gigi Hadid comes on the show, who knows?"
It's okay, guys. While Cameron and ABC hash this out, other Bachelor contender Peter Weber will just be waiting quietly on this lake, without a Hadid in sight.
