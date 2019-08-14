Story from Gigi Hadid

A Guide To All The Spots Where Gigi Hadid & Tyler Cameron Have Been Seen Together

Olivia Harrison
Photo: Courtesy of ABC/Ed Herrera.
Based on how much time they've been spending together, it seems things might be getting serious between supermodel Gigi Hadid and former-Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron — even though their rumored relationship has yet to be officially confirmed. Fans watched as the two began following each other on Instagram last month, but since then, there has been much more activity to track.
Even though Hadid and Cameron haven't commented about their increasing number of hangouts, it seems that they have been on three dates — that we know of. With things between the rumored celeb couple moving fast, we're here to keep you up-to-date on all the spots they've been seen together in New York City and give you the lowdown on their activities. With this guide, you can recreate their nights out next time you're in NYC or simply follow along.
Dumbo House



Last week, Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid were spotted together for the very first time at DUMBO House. This exclusive members-only club is Soho House's Brooklyn location. Cameron and Hadid were seen hanging out by DUMBO House's rooftop pool with its breathtaking view of Manhattan and at the bar, which offers an interesting array of drinks like Strawberry Wasabi Negronis and Port & Tonics. The casual hang, which likely cost the young celebs over $1,000 each annually, reportedly ended with them leaving together.

55 Water Street Brooklyn, NY 11201; (718) 650-8100.
Frames Bowling Lounge



Just one day after spending time at DUMBO House, Tyler C and Gigi Hadid were seen together once again, this time at a bowling alley in Midtown Manhattan called Frames. On it's official Instagram page, the bowling lounge shared photos of Hadid arriving at the spot and accompanying the photo, wrote: "Bowled over: For their second date, Gigi Hadid & Tyler Cameron had a blast at Frames Bowling Lounge NYC, bowling & chilling with friends."

According to Frame's website, the VIP lane rate is $39 or more per guest (with a minimum of 10 guests) and has a $200 fee for the VIP Suite Rental. Seeing as Tyler C and Gigi Hadid are definitely VIPs if we've ever seen some, they likely spent around $590 on this hang.

550 9th Avenue New York, NY 10018; (212) 268-6909.
Ray's



On Monday, one week after their bowling alley outing, Gigi Hadid and Tyler C had another rendezvous at Ray's, Justin Theroux's recently opened Lower East Side bar. According to ET, the pair was spotted leaving the bar together accompanied by a few friends.

Ray's opened its door's last month, and though it calls itself a dive bar, perhaps because of its celebrity co-owner, the place often hosts high-end clientele. According to The New York Times, Mark Ronson, David Spade, Q-Tip, Dave Chappelle, and Pom Klementieff were all spotted there in its first week of being opened. So, Gigi and Tyler probably fit right in.

177 Chrystie Street New York, NY 10002.
