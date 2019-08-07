Tyler Cameron & Gigi Hadid Have Apparently Been Friends For Awhile

The biggest twist in this season of The Bachelorette was not Hannah Brown dumping Jed Wyatt after discovering he had a girlfriend during filming, but instead runner-up Tyler Cameron seemingly rebounding with literal supermodel Gigi Hadid. Despite Brown and Cameron grabbing the much-buzzed-about drink post-After The Final Rose, its Cameron's rumored relationship with Hadid that seems to be the most promising.
And it's also...not actually that surprising. While our introduction to Cameron is through The Bachelorette, part of a franchise known for giving birth to Who-y, Z-list celeb contestants, Cameron comes from the same world as Hadid: modeling. He is managed by Miami-based Next Model Management and New York City-based Soul Artist MGMT, and is represented by Innovative Artists. He's legit, y'all, which is probably why he and Hadid actually knew about each other before The Bachelorette.
To understand this latest Bachelorette/A-List development, you have to take a look at the timeline.
Before The Bachelorette
According to a source via E! News, "Tyler and Gigi actually have a few mutual friends in the modeling industry, but met on Instagram. She knew of him before he got any wind of fame from the Bachelorette."
July 2019
Shortly before the dramatic Bachelorette finale, fans noticed that Hadid began following Cameron on Instagram, and he followed her right back. At that point in time, ABC hadn't aired his exit, so as far as we knew, this was just Hadid's way of saying she was #TeamTyler.
Welp, there goes my chance #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/lYSFVDqHwH— Court (@CourtneySoulsby) July 23, 2019
August 2019
Then, the plot twist: After the finale, and after Brown and Cameron had their drink, fans spotted Cameron and Hadid at New York City's Soho House.
"Gigi is definitely interested in Tyler," the source told E! News after the first date. "They met for drinks last night at Soho and they got along really well. It was very casual but they were laughing and had a very engaged conversation."
And we know it went well, because the next night, they were spotted bowling at NYC's Frames Bowling Lounge. How's Brown feeling about all this? She's reportedly "not thrilled," according to People. But none of them, however, are involved in anything serious — and even if they were, they probably won't do it so all of American can watch. Again.
