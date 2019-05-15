Gigi Hadid's Makeup Artist Did My Makeup & I Never Want To Take It Off

Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Never miss an episode by subscribing here.
Gigi Hadid and her makeup artist Patrick Ta are pretty tight — so tight that they attend each others birthday parties and sing Disney songs at full belt while getting glam. Their relationship was born on Instagram, when Hadid stumbled across Ta's account and booked him for an awards show. Years later, Ta is responsible for dozens of iconic Gigi Hadid looks.
Ta has also accrued a dedicated roster of celebrity clients and now counts Shay Mitchell, Olivia Munn, Gigi's sister Bella Hadid, and Joan Smalls as regulars. I got a chance to sit in Ta's makeup chair and learn firsthand how he approaches doing makeup on some of the fashion industry's biggest stars.
Tom Ford Shade And Illuminate, $85, available at Nordstrom; La Mer Soft Fluid Long Wear Foundation, $120, available at Sephora; Jouer Sunswept Bronzer Duo, $30, available at Jouer; Benefit Hoola Matte Bronzer, $30, available at Sephora; Dose Of Colors Desi x Katy Friendcation Palette, $55, available at Dose Of Colors; Morphe 35B Color Burst Artistry Palette, $39, available at Morphe; Patrick Ta Major Glow Highlighting Mist, $32, available at Sephora; Patrick Ta Major Glow Setting Fan, $24, available at Sephora; Patrick Ta Major Glow Body Oil, $52, available at Sephora; Marc Jacobs Velvet Noir Mascara, $26, available at Sephora; Tom Ford Brow Sculptor, $52, available at Sephora; Mac Lip Pencil In Whirl, $18, available at MAC; Patrick Ta Major Glow Lip Shine, $22, available at Sephora.
Advertisement