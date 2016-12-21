Olivia Munn ranks right up there with Chrissy Teigen in the tell-it-like-it-is department. And in an interview with Byrdie, she just got real about how her heritage has influenced her perception of beauty.
"Being multicultural has affected my definition of beauty, the way I see beauty, and how I feel beautiful tremendously,” she said. "I’m Chinese and white, and I actually have more of a Chinese bone structure but more white features, and little things completely transform my face."
Among the things she’s learned: That ubiquitous shimmer that seems to adorn the center of most actress’ eyes in photo shoots doesn’t do Munn any favors, in her opinion. In fact, it can “make me look cross-eyed,” she told the publication. And forget about black eyeliner: “[Makeup artists] don’t understand that rimming my eye in black will just make it smaller.”
The actress says finding a collaborator who understands how to play up your particular features is key. Munn has found that symbiosis in celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta. “I’ve felt so much more beautiful when I have been able to work with someone like Patrick, who accentuates my features and does something unique, as opposed to doing the same thing he would do on Gigi Hadid,” she said. “Now, I understand what works for me — the almond shape of my eye, the way to open it up, the different technique.”
The actress also shared some skin advice she learned after moving to Green Bay, WI — where the chill factor is very real. After her skin started to dry and crack, she started getting regular facials, taking vitamin D (to counter the lack of sun exposure), and got crazy with the hydrating salves and hyaluronic acid.
But one of her her biggest skin savers, no matter where her locale, is sheet masks. “I’m really big on those disposable face mask things that you put on like a cloth and are dripping in serum,” she said. “Today is now the third time I’ve done [a sheet mask] before an event or press junket. I put it on before doing my makeup and I feel like it changes my face.”
