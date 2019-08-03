So...it looks like drinks went well.
Fresh off that dramatic Bachelorette finale — complete with an unexpected proposal, a tabloid scandal, a very public breakup, and the beginnings of a reconciliation — runner-up turned winner (sort of?) Tyler Cameron was spotted leaving Hannah Brown’s Los Angeles home Friday morning. Photos show the pair standing on Brown’s front steps together, per Entertainment Tonight.
This comes after last week’s finale plot twist, where Brown broke things off with Jed Wyatt due to a secret girlfriend and then asked Cameron out for a drink on national television. The day before the paparazzi shots hit social media (presumably ahead of their date), Brown posted an update about post-Bachelorette life on Instagram.
“The past few months have definitely been the hardest yet most fulfilling of my life,” she wrote. “I opened my heart to love, and shared that experience with millions. I’ve had my fair share of ups and downs and as painful as it has been at times, I wouldn’t change it one bit.”
“This is not my ending; it’s just my beginning,” Brown wrote. “And to your burning questions: Yes, the drink is happening. No, you’re not invited. I’m really appreciative that Tyler has always had my back and supported me through all my decisions. He constantly encourages me to lean into the strong woman that I am.”
Echoing what he now famously told her during the show, she added, “He’s a really good man, and I’m going to be his biggest fan in whatever makes him the happiest.”If this does grow into a full-fledged relationship, Brown clearly intends to dictate her love life on her own terms. Just after the finale, she told Entertainment Tonight that she’s looking forward to seeing what the future holds.
“I think it's really important that if any type of relationship is going to happen for Tyler and I that we hang out, and just see where we’re at,” she said. “And if that’s friends, [or] if that’s more, then I’m good with that.”
View this post on Instagram
