Wow. Today was long and trying but I want to say thank you to all of the outlets who allowed me a platform to tell my story. The past few months have definitely been the hardest yet most fulfilling of my life. I opened my heart to love, and shared that experience with millions. I’ve had my fair share of ups and downs and as painful as it has been at times, I wouldn’t change it one bit. Did I make choices that hurt my heart? Absolutely. Have I become stronger through that hurt? You bet. I realized how strong of a woman I am, and how resilient I can be. My love story might not have been the one I would have initially written for myself; however, falling more in love with the woman I am at the end of this journey is something I’ll always look back on fondly. This is not my ending; it’s just my beginning. And to your burning questions: Yes, the drink is happening. No, you’re not invited. I’m really appreciative that Tyler has always had my back and supported me through all my decisions. He constantly encourages me to lean into the strong woman that I am. He’s a really good man, and I’m going to be his biggest fan in whatever makes him the happiest. roll tide.