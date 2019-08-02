Jed Says He Supports Hannah & Tyler's Post-Bachelorette Relationship

This week has not been kind to Jed Wyatt. On the final episode of The Bachelorette, we saw his relationship with Hannah Brown implode after news broke that he had a girlfriend while filming the show. That same episode, Brown met with runner-up Tyler Cameron, and the two agreed to get a drink. Naturally, Wyatt has been laying low (except for liking comments on Instagram), but emerged Thursday morning on Good Morning America to explain his side of the story, and send well wishes to Brown and Cameron.
“We had discussed that situation prior to the article, and then we discussed it the day actually before the article came out,” he told GMA host Michael Strahan. “We had touched a lot of bases on it, but still, you know, I was fearful and held out on some of the details that in turn caused us to end.”
These hidden details included things like how often he and ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens said. "I love you," and the serious nature of their relationship in general.
While Wyatt explained that he appeared on After The Final Rose to give Brown closure, he was the one who ended up watching that door shut when she asked out Cameron.
"I know there was a lot of nerves and a lot of tension, but you know, her happiness is my best interest,” he said after admitting he had a feeling something was up between them. “I want her to be happy, and Tyler’s one of my friends, he’s a great guy, and if that’s what it’s supposed to be, then I support that.”
Watch the full interview below.
