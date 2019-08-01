Tyler C. Has Not Spoken To Jed Since Bachelorette Finale: "We're All Disappointed"

Aside from liking a shady comment on Instagram, Bachelorette winner (and, then, really big loser) Jed Wyatt has been laying low since Hannah Brown broke up with him after discovering he had a girlfriend during filming. While he did make a brief appearance on After The Final Rose, shortly before Tyler C. was brought out and agreed to grab a drink with the Bachelorette, he apparently hasn't spoken to the other contestants since the bombshell. Or, at least, Tyler C. hasn't heard from him.
“I think he knows we’re all disappointed,” Tyler told People. “He had opportunities to fix this and let her know what was going on, and he didn’t.”
Tyler C. said that even though he was the runner-up, his heart wasn't entirely broken because he believed Hannah was in "good hands" with Jed.
Now, however, the tables have turned. Tyler C. emphasized to People that he has "zero feelings of resentment towards Hannah," which is probably why that drinks date is happening. Like, not-just-for-TV happening.
"And to your burning questions: Yes, the drink is happening. No, you’re not invited," Hannah wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. "I’m really appreciative that Tyler has always had my back and supported me through all my decisions. He constantly encourages me to lean into the strong woman that I am. He’s a really good man, and I’m going to be his biggest fan in whatever makes him the happiest."
Wow. Today was long and trying but I want to say thank you to all of the outlets who allowed me a platform to tell my story. The past few months have definitely been the hardest yet most fulfilling of my life. I opened my heart to love, and shared that experience with millions. I’ve had my fair share of ups and downs and as painful as it has been at times, I wouldn’t change it one bit. Did I make choices that hurt my heart? Absolutely. Have I become stronger through that hurt? You bet. I realized how strong of a woman I am, and how resilient I can be. My love story might not have been the one I would have initially written for myself; however, falling more in love with the woman I am at the end of this journey is something I’ll always look back on fondly. This is not my ending; it’s just my beginning. And to your burning questions: Yes, the drink is happening. No, you’re not invited. I’m really appreciative that Tyler has always had my back and supported me through all my decisions. He constantly encourages me to lean into the strong woman that I am. He’s a really good man, and I’m going to be his biggest fan in whatever makes him the happiest. roll tide.
As for Jed? I can't imagine we'll be hearing from him anytime soon. But luckily, his ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens, and Hannah have been picking up their own pieces.
