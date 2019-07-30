Post-Bachelorette, Tyler Cameron Is Standing Up For Hannah Left & Right

It's been a couple of months since Hannah's season finished filming, and, after The Bachelorette, Tyler Cameron is busy standing up for what he believes in. So far he hasn't gone the selling teeth whitening products and watches route with his Instagram and Twitter. Instead, he's used his social media presence and his IRL presence to spread awareness for causes he cares about — and to clap back when he feels strongly about something. For example, he's already come to Hannah's defense twice against former contestants.
For the most part, Tyler's Twitter is a lighthearted place. It's where he talks about being a fan of Jack from This Is Us and how he cuddles with his pup during thunderstorms. But he's not afraid to get a little more serious every once in a while. He stepped right in when former Bachelorette contestant James McCoy Taylor shamed Hannah after she naked bungee jumped. James wrote:
Advertisement
"I’m a Hannah fan but girl you can’t have it both ways Make choices your future husband will be proud of after watching you do what you do on TV You don’t have to dry hump em all And don’t get mad at someone else when YOU feel guilty. Send him home or own it."
Tyler responded in part: "The things some people do to stay relevant... let our Queen live and let’s embrace her on this journey."
The things some people do to stay relevant... let our Queen live and let’s embrace her on this journey. Very few have a clue what it’s like to be in the leads shoes. Our Queen is imperfectly perfect like us all. Dont Christians claim that only god should do the judging-James 4:12 https://t.co/3hZFTGswk7— Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) June 26, 2019
Later, when Luke P. started up drama with Hannah on Twitter about "sinners," she stood up for herself and clapped back. Tyler retweeted her comment, and applauded her standing up for herself. "Let him know! You are so damn powerful Hannah. You move mountains!" he wrote.
Let him know! You are so damn powerful Hannah. You move mountains! https://t.co/YkX20Vnncf— Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) July 16, 2019
But Tyler hasn't just been using his words to advocate for the people he cares about. He's a man of action, too. Tyler has been frequently posting on social media about his time with ABC Food Tours. It's an organization in New York City that takes underprivileged students on tours of the city's restaurants, combining sampling foods with health, mental wellness, and career education.
As Tyler described it in an Instagram caption: "@abcfoodtours provides an experiential learning platform for these students to reimagine what they are truly capable of." He is passionate about the cause, and has been on tours and at events himself.
In addition to his work with ABC Food Tours, Tyler also recently appeared at the Chubb Foundation youth football camp in early July. According to its website, the mission of the Chubb Foundation is to "use sports as a platform to activate human potential." Tyler used to play football, and his ABC bio revealed that he was drafted into the NFL by the Baltimore Ravens, but ultimately left because of a shoulder injury. However, he still gives back to people who love the sport via events like this youth football camp.
All of Tyler advocacy work hasn't gone unnoticed by his many fans. One recently shared an ABC Food Tours video starring Tyler and mentioned how it made her want to root for him. Tyler answered simply, "Be the change you want to see in the world," which is a Gandhi quote about how you can help change the environment around you by starting the movement yourself.
Tyler certainly seems to be doing the best he can to lift up those he cares about — whether it's cheering for Hannah on Twitter, hitting the streets of New York with students for a food tour, or helping kids at a football camp. Whether or not he wins Hannah's season, IRL he is certainly being the change.
Advertisement