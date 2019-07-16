Luke P. Tried To Hold A Bible Study With Hannah On Twitter & It Did Not Go Well

Even though the end of Monday's Bachelorette episode spoiled the fact that Luke Parker comes back despite being sent away by Hannah Brown, their exchange on Twitter last night confirms that there wasn't a happy ending for this couple. Parker hammered the final nail in his coffin during the fantasy suite episode when he said he would end their relationship if he found out Brown had sex with any of the other contestants. Turns out she did — twice! And she's well within her right to do that, which is why she sent Parker packing with some choice words about female bodily autonomy and what respect really means.
Their final conversation was a lot about religion, with Parker referring to extramarital sex as a sin.
"I have had sex," Brown said in one of the most quotable moments from the night. "And Jesus still loves me."
While this was playing out on screen, Parker decided to dive back into it on his newly-created Twitter account, prompting a back and forth that was as much about scripture as it was about shade.
"The difference in how we view sin is seen in the response, I’m weeping at mine and you’re laughing at yours," Parker tweeted in response to Brown's punny Twitter commentary on the episode. "All sin stings. My heart hurts for both of us."
"time and time again jesus loved and ate with 'sinners' who laughed," she responded. "and time and time again he rebuked 'saints' that judged. where do you fall Luke?"
@luke_parker777 time and time again jesus loved and ate with “sinners” who laughed. and time and time again he rebuked “saints” that judged. where do you fall Luke? #TheBachelorette https://t.co/FlhZ5JbOCA— Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 16, 2019
Things just got more intense from there, with the two basically trying to one-up the other on just how much of the Bible they could reference. Other members of Bachelor Nation chimed in, including Tyler C.
Let him know! You are so damn powerful Hannah. You move mountains! https://t.co/YkX20Vnncf— Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) July 16, 2019
But sometimes it's the most simple statements that prove your point, and Brown's just happened to be about deli meat.
i have never said that i find my sin funny. i’m not going to lectured on appropriate emotional responses by a guy who threw deli meat in a guys lap. https://t.co/hc8lsPUUA8— Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 16, 2019
"i’m not going to lectured on appropriate emotional responses by a guy who threw deli meat in a guys lap," she wrote, later adding, "God dealt with shame when he dealt with sin, so i will not allow someone who comes in the name of God to bring me something that God has taken off me."
@luke_parker777 the devil wants to shame sin. God dealt with shame when he dealt with sin, so i will not allow someone who comes in the name of God to bring me something that God has taken off me.— Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 16, 2019
However, Parker decided to end the conversation there, saying if they wanted to talk more, she knew how to contact him.
Your tweets about the windmill and the wood were enough, it’s not about the action it’s about the response. If you want to talk about it, you know how to get ahold of me. https://t.co/BQpIn0TqEh— Luke Parker (@luke_parker777) July 16, 2019
Can I just point out that Parker was the one who started all this publicly on Twitter? And with it looking like he makes another appearance in the next episode, I'd say we're probably in for another Twitter Bible Study next Monday, as well.
