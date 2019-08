Is The Bachelor A-List Now?

Several questions came to mind when Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron was seen at Soho House in NYC with Hadid after fans spotted them follow each other on Instagram , the first being: Gigi Hadid watches The Bachelorette? Apologies for the shade, but a show filled with people who go on to do nothing but podcast appearances and spon-con for hair extensions seems, well, beneath Hadid's tier of celebrity that involves multimillion dollar brand deals and getting your face on a billboard. It's charming to think about Hadid kicking off her $500 Stuart Weitzman shoes and settling in at 8 p.m. to struggle with Apple TV's ABC app just like the rest of us, but to know Hadid basically used it as a de-facto dating app herself may change the whole course of the show as we know it.