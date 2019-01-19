Just about a week after the Bachelor Nation favorites were spotted on a date in Denver, Bristowe made a well-documented surprise visit to Seattle on Thursday to visit Tartick.
In an Instagram story Tartick posted that same day, he introduced his friends one by one, mentioning that one of his friends was on the phone with his “sweet girlfriend.” When he panned over to himself, he said, “And there’s me, drinking a little —”
Before he could finish, Bristowe jumped into the frame and said, “With his sweet girlfriend!”
To this, Tartick replied, “Where’d you come from?”
In addition to possibly having had a DTR discussion, Tartick and Bristowe also appear to be engaging in the age-old millennial relationship display of leaving mushy comments on each other’s Instagram posts to let everyone know what’s up.
On Tartick’s latest post, Bristowe commented, “You look like you’re ready for me to slow motion run and jump into your arms. Rom com style.”
Well, we all know what they say: first come separate appearances on a reality TV dating series, then comes the podcast flirtation, then comes the boyfriend/girlfriend label. Mazel tov, kids!
