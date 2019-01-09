Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Are About To Rule Bach Nation

There's a potential new Bachelor couple in town, and it doesn't involve Colton Underwood or any of the 30 women we met on Monday night's premiere of The Bachelor. Instead, romance is brewing between two alums of the franchise, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, who sent sparks when they interviewed each other for Bristowe's podcast, Off The Vine.
Bristowe was the Bachelorette back in 2015, where ended up engaged to contestant Shawn Booth. The two recently split, and now Bristowe has her eye on the season 14 third runner-up.
"Jason, are you finally going to ask me on a date?" she asked him on the podcast, sending Tartick into a nervous flurry.
"You're making me blush over here, Kaitlyn," he replied. "I mean, if we're both going to be in the same city at the same time I see no reason why we shouldn't go to dinner or grab drinks...My heart is racing over here, my beats per minute are off the chain."
Bristowe was as calm and collected as any seasoned Bachelorette would be, warning Tartick to not "fuck it up."
After three years with Booth, Bristowe deserves some new sparks.
"After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways," the couple's statement to Us Weekly following their split read. "This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration. Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways."
Listen to this potential new couple get born, below.
