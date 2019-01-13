Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Went On A Date & Bachelor Nation Is Losing Its Mind

A new Bachelor couple just went on a first date thousands of miles away from the watchful eye of Chris Harrison, and Bachelor Nation is losing its collective mind. Kaitlyn Bristowe is newly single after announcing her split from fiancé Shawn Booth in November, and the season 11 Bachelorette is wasting no time moving on. Bristowe went dancing with season 14 competitor Jason Tartick in Denver this weekend, and the duo are proving that the Bachelor can make a match even if nary a TV camera is there to capture it.
The couple kindly shared their budding romance with fans, posting videos to their Instagram stories of the date. Tartick and Bristowe showed off big, genuine smiles while they danced the night away. The Bachelor alums chose Howl At The Moon for their first date spot, a national chain sporting colorful party punches and live music, according to E! News. The various Insta stories that captured them included videos of a conga line at the bar, singing along to Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe,” as well as romantic slow dance.
Advertisement
As you can imagine, Bachelor Nation has strong feelings about the two fan-favorites finally getting together. A glance at the Bachelor subreddit shows countless shows of support for the new couple. Some are even having more fun watching the authentic, homemade Instagram stories than watching Colton Underwood’s current season of The Bachelor. Looks like Tartick is still the Bachelor the internet really wants this year.
Tartick asked Bristowe out on-air as a guest on her podcast Off The Vine. Well, Bristowe may get credit for getting the ball rolling. The former Bachelorette went for what she wanted, asking point-blank, "Jason, are you finally going to ask me on a date?"
"You're making me blush over here, Kaitlyn," Tartick replied. "I mean, if we're both going to be in the same city at the same time, I see no reason why we shouldn't go to dinner or grab drinks...My heart is racing over here, my beats per minute are off the chain."
For Bachelor Nation, what happens on-air is just the beginning. Yes, contestants cycle back into Bachelor land by transitioning from contestant to Bachelor or going on Paradise, but alums stay in the spotlight on their own terms far after their seasons are off air by becoming influencers, podcast hosts, and starting beauty brands. Bristowe and Tartick are lending some authenticity to The Bachelor brand of romance, and fans reactions indicate they like the relatability more than the over-the-top production of the show itself. (I mean a three-hour premiere that was watching former show contestants while they watch the premiere?! Come on.)
Advertisement
If the audio just wasn’t enough and you want a visual from the moment the new couple was born, don’t worry, there’s an Instagram pic for that.
After spending three years in a relationship with Shawn Booth, it’s good to see Bristowe and Tartick having a little fun, away from the high-stakes pressure of roses and rings on The Bachelor.
Advertisement