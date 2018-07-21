The Bachelor’s Corinne Olympios Found A Final Rose — In Her New Beauty Line

There’s only one rose Corinne Olympios from Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor cares about these days: the “Final Rose” lip gloss from her new beauty line, Platinum Beauty Shop.
Cheekily named for Olympios’s famous “platinum vagine” tagline, the beauty franchise rolled out its debut Platinum Lipstick line. The series of highly-pigmented mattes and glosses can be bought individually or as lip kits. Many colors are named with nods to Bachelor nation, like Bounce House, Corn, and (of course!) Final Rose.
The lipsticks come in a broad range of pink shades, from a pale rose to a bright Barbie pink. According to the press release, Olympios creating the line in response to fans asking about her bright lips on The Bachelor and sought to make a “not your lip color, lip color.” Some shades are an everyday staple, while others are for when you’re feeling extra, like the vanilla-scented glitter-gloss plumper, Balloon.
A big plus for animal lovers, the entire Platinum Lipstick line is vegan and cruelty free. The website also boasts the shades are allergen free, gluten free, and kosher for passover.
The beauty line is just the latest business venture for Olympios, who also has a clothing collaboration with Riot Society and a hit podcast, So Random. She models all of her lip products and is the face of the Riot Girl line, proving that even if she’s no longer vying for a rose, Olympios isn’t going anywhere.
