Nick Viall Did Not Appreciate Corinne Olympios’ Recent Instagram Photo

While we're currently deep in The Bachelor season 22, the drama from Nick Viall's season is apparently still unfolding. Corinne Olympios posted a photo on Instagram on Monday without tags or a caption. The strange part? It was of her and Viall. Hugging. Smiling. One day ago. Huh?
There are several reasons why this is confusing. First and foremost, Viall sent Olympios home on episode 9 of his season, so their relationship presumably ended then. Second, People reported on Viall's rumored romance with actress January Jones three weeks ago. Is that enough time for their rumored relationship to end and for him to rekindle things with Olympios?
No. Turns out Olympios is still up to her old tricks. The photo she posted was actually taken back during her hometown date with Viall, something he was quick to clarify in the comments section of the post.
"This pic reminds me of your home town date… oh wait… because it was," he wrote.
Ouch. Someone does not want people thinking that their relationship is back on. Clearly, that's no skin off Olympios' back. She's kept the photo up despite the comment, and has no trouble finding love in a post-Bachelor world. She revealed back in November that she got engaged to someone else immediately after filming, but it was later called off. In August of 2017, People then reported she was dating someone new. And on the professional side of things, she's working on a scripted series with How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days producer Christine Peters. And in her spare time, apparently, she scrolls through her Camera Roll.
