Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers about last night's episode of The Bachelor. Read at your own risk.
Still here? Okay. Well, she no longer has a shot at winning Nick Viall's heart, but Bachelor villain Corinne Olympios won't be riding off into the sunset just yet. In an interview with Glamour after her elimination in last night's rose ceremony, Olympios made it clear that we haven't seen the last of her. Here's the catch: She's undecided about joining Bachelor in Paradise because she's — wait for it — holding out for a show of her own.
Olympios broke down in tears when she didn't receive a rose from Dancing with the Stars' latest contestant last night, then quickly recovered in the limo, threatening to be more herself (she was holding back?!) and then curling up for one of her signature naps. Despite crying that her heart "would never be repaired," Olympios told Glamour she's more or less over it.
"It’s in the past," she told the magazine. "The feelings are done. But it was shocking to be sent home because we just had such an amazing hometown date, and to me it looked like it was the best one. I just thought we had something really good going; it’s just a shame. But you can’t make anybody love you or want to be with you — I’d rather know the truth than be led on and find out something terrible later on."
But while Bachelor Nation is expecting the cucumber enthusiast to join forces with Bad Chad on Bachelor in Paradise, Olympios said she doesn't "know if I want to go."
"I just feel like I need my own show," she explained. "Sorry, just putting it out there."
When asked if she'd had talks to discuss the possibility of her own show — in the vein of Freeform's The Twins: Happily Ever After?, we suppose — the Miami-based multimillionaire (cough) had this to say: "Of course! America wants Corinne because I made America Corinne again."
We literally can't even.
