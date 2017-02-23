Corinne & Chad Hung Out & We Have The Photo To Prove It

Corinne Olympios has widely been classified as the villain of The Bachelor's season 21. She allegedly runs a company, and she has no problem dropping $3,000 on a shopping spree with Nick. But what happens when the Bachelor franchise's current villain reunites with two of its other notorious "bad guys?" On Wednesday night, Olympios joined forces with Chad Johnson and Olivia Caridi on a night out in California. Johnson and Caridi have also been dubbed "villains," so it made sense for the three stars to flock to each other at an Us Weekly party in West Hollywood. Johnson shared a photo of the trio on Instagram, writing in the caption that the three are "misunderstood." "Team Olichorinne," he wrote. Caridi shared the same photo on her Instagram account, too.
This isn't the first time we've heard about Olympios and Johnson's friendship, though it's nice to have the receipts. Earlier this month, Olympios told Ellen DeGeneres that she and Johnson are friends and occasionally "chat." She said Chad is a "great guy" who's "so nice." Okay, Corinne! Johnson also spoke highly of Olympios during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. He said the two of them had "texted a little bit," but he didn't know "what she's like in person." Judging by the photo from last night, it looks like their friendship transitioned into the real world pretty seamlessly. And if you're wondering if Corinne and Chad could become a potential couple, you might not want to get your hopes up. A source from the Us Weekly party told ET that the pair "appeared friendly but not flirty" on Wednesday night. Chris Harrison is probably moving all three villains' belongings into the Bachelor in Paradise villa as you read this. Anything's possible, right? And having all of them under one roof would definitely make for great TV.
