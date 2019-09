Corinne & Chad Hung Out & We Have The Photo To Prove It

This isn't the first time we've heard about Olympios and Johnson's friendship, though it's nice to have the receipts. Earlier this month, Olympios told Ellen DeGeneres that she and Johnson are friends and occasionally "chat." She said Chad is a "great guy" who's "so nice." Okay, Corinne! Johnson also spoke highly of Olympios during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. He said the two of them had "texted a little bit," but he didn't know "what she's like in person." Judging by the photo from last night, it looks like their friendship transitioned into the real world pretty seamlessly. And if you're wondering if Corinne and Chad could become a potential couple, you might not want to get your hopes up. A source from the Us Weekly party told ET that the pair "appeared friendly but not flirty" on Wednesday night. Chris Harrison is probably moving all three villains' belongings into the Bachelor in Paradise villa as you read this. Anything's possible, right? And having all of them under one roof would definitely make for great TV.