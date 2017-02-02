Of Course Corinne Is Friends With Bad Chad

America seems to have made up its mind about Corinne Olympios, the resident villain of the current season of The Bachelor. From day one of Nick Viall's third televised quest for love, Corinne has been the contestant people love to hate.
But people seem to have quickly forgotten just how truly evil last season's villain was. Chad Johnson, the violent, erratic, rude, misogynistic contestant from JoJo's season of The Bachelorette, was the actual worst. He makes Corinne look like Miss Congeniality. But apparently, the two designated villains are getting along famously. This week, Corinne talked to Ellen DeGeneres about her new friendship with Chad. "Chad and I talk. Like, we chat," she told DeGeneres. "He’s really cool. Great guy, so nice. [He has] my back, like [he tells me]: 'Don’t worry about what other people say, I think you’re awesome.'" Corinne's probably glad to have somebody telling her how great she is, because she didn't earn her title for nothing. She hooked up with Nick in front of everyone, constantly butted in on the other women's time, got topless in the pool with Nick, slept through a rose ceremony, failed to understand the strangeness of having an adult nanny, and generally ruffled feathers with half of her fellow contestants. But word is that Corinne was playing up her villain image for the show. Plus, Chad Johnson thinks she's awesome. What greater fanfare could a girl ask for?
But people seem to have quickly forgotten just how truly evil last season's villain was. Chad Johnson, the violent, erratic, rude, misogynistic contestant from JoJo's season of The Bachelorette, was the actual worst. He makes Corinne look like Miss Congeniality. But apparently, the two designated villains are getting along famously. This week, Corinne talked to Ellen DeGeneres about her new friendship with Chad. "Chad and I talk. Like, we chat," she told DeGeneres. "He’s really cool. Great guy, so nice. [He has] my back, like [he tells me]: 'Don’t worry about what other people say, I think you’re awesome.'" Corinne's probably glad to have somebody telling her how great she is, because she didn't earn her title for nothing. She hooked up with Nick in front of everyone, constantly butted in on the other women's time, got topless in the pool with Nick, slept through a rose ceremony, failed to understand the strangeness of having an adult nanny, and generally ruffled feathers with half of her fellow contestants. But word is that Corinne was playing up her villain image for the show. Plus, Chad Johnson thinks she's awesome. What greater fanfare could a girl ask for?
Advertisement