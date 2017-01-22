Let's be real: no one watches The Bachelor because they believe true love can be found on a reality show. We're watching for the drama, and if there's one person delivering it this season, it's newly-appointed Bachelor villain Corinne Olympios. But is Corinne quite as ridiculous of a person in real life? Corinne's mom Peri Olympios claims her antics are all a show. TMZ caught up with Peri who stated that her daughter's shenanigans — like, say, attempting seduction by wearing a trenchcoat and placing whipped cream on her boobs — are carefully crafted to make Corinne's time on the show more memorable. "[Corinne] decided you can be two people... the winner or the villain," Peri told TMZ. "She took it to the limits. Most of it is fake, even when she decided to lose the top [during the beach bridal shoot], she had coverups on, when she was in the trenchcoat she had a bathing suit on a lot." As for that famous whipped cream incident? Peri claims it was totally staged... and, come to think of it, it makes a whole lot of sense: "With the whole trenchcoat and whipped cream thing. Do you really think a can of Reddi-Whip was sitting there in the corner? By the pool, in the heat? Really?" If her mom is right, Corinne knows exactly what she's doing on The Bachelor... even if she has no idea how to make cheese pasta.
