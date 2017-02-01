The Bachelor‘s Corinne Defends Herself & Her Nanny On Ellen

Despite being a favorite of Nick's, Corinne Olympios has received a fair amount of criticism from Bachelor viewers. Aside from the slut-shaming she faced after kissing Nick on the first night and taking her top off for a photoshoot, people have accused her of exploiting her nanny Racquel, who cooks and does pretty much everything else for her. On The Ellen Degeneres show, Corinne defended herself against these accusations, particularly the latter one. "Raquel actually works with my family. She's been with us for 18 years. She moved with us to Florida from New Jersey. She's kind of like my everything," she said, according to Us. "She raised my sister, she helped my mom through cancer. She's great. She's a part of my family. She's not like my nanny, like my babysitter. 'Nanny' is a word that I use for her because I have a lot of respect for her and she's kind of a mother figure for me, so I don't like saying cleaning lady or housekeeper," she further explained. "I really do love her, and she's a very big part of my life." The 24-year-old businesswoman admitted that she laughed at herself when she watched the show, but also added that there's a more serious side to her we haven't seen yet. "I am an older sister. I run a business. I am an athlete," she said. "I just think you'll see a lot more of Corinne as the season goes on — clothed." On a lighter note, they played an entertaining game of "would you rather" that put Corinne in the position of Bachelorette. Watch the episode to see whether she'd pick Nick over Zac Efron, Ed Sheeran, or Drake.
