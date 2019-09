Nick Viall Just Landed His First Acting Gig: Playing A B-List Actor

Speechless isn't Viall's only post-Bachelor TV appearance, though. He also competed on Dancing with the Stars . Still, it will be fascinating to see Viall on a program that's not a reality show. Could he eventually channel his character and become a "hunky B-movie actor" himself? As we reported in July , Viall had been taking acting classes before he joined Bachelor Nation, and signed up for more afterwards, with an eye on getting into comedy.