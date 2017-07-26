People Feel Betrayed By Peter Kraus’ Latest Instagram

Grabbed a @fabfitfun summer box for my coworker @megzsmith27 when I found out she broke her leg last week in the Chicago Half ☹️ #fabfitfunpartner has its perks? check out fabfitfun.com and use "PETER" for $10 off! Sorry Meg, I swiped the Juice Beauty Eye Concentrate. Gotta cover up these aging eyes lol?

A post shared by Peter J Kraus (@peterkrauswi) on Jul 26, 2017 at 11:43am PDT