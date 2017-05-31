To me, this feels like really the first season where all the men have extensive Instagram presences, full of embarrassing photos and brief glimpses into their previous lives. So, I got to work chiseling away, scrolling back to the very first posts on a bunch of the men. And what I found really upset me. Most of the men have been lying (or covering up) their real intentions — not just Mr. Whaboom. At least half these men are either aspiring models, aspiring actors, aspiring filmmakers, or aspiring diet tea spon con-ners (cough, Bryan). They're all THIRSTY AF for fame, and crave the spotlight more than any other group of dudes on this show we've seen so far. And all the proof is a just few clicks away.