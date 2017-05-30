After the game, a woman named Lexi approaches Rachel — DeMario was (is?) her boyfriend of seven months, she says, but he didn’t even have the decency to break up with her before he was introduced to Rachel on After the Final Rose. Rachel fetches DeMario — radiating the smugness of a man who’s sure he’s about to get a rose — from the locker room and brings him back to Lexi in the gym. “Karma’s a bitch,” she declares, having clearly logged hours rehearsing that line while stuck in traffic or beating the foam out of a punching bag with DeMario’s face crudely sketched on it. He lets out an “ohhh” of recognition and then a half-hearted “Who’s this?” In spirit, his reaction reminds me ofof a little girl who blames her fart on a ghost. DeMario calls Lexi a “psycho” (classic) and tries to play off his misbehavior, but she has the text-message receipts to prove they were together.