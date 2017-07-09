Before his time as a reality-television mainstay, Nick Viall held a position as a software sales executive. But after a few years on the small screen, it looks like Viall's getting pretty comfortable in the spotlight. So much so in fact that he's planning on staying.
Entertainment Weekly reports that the former Bachelor is taking acting classes in Los Angeles and hoping to break into the entertainment scene, specifically comedy.
This isn't Viall's first foray into the finer points of acting. ET notes that Viall took a class before his headlining season of The Bachelor. He's re-enrolled at the same school, this time opting for an intensive four- to six-week class that meets once a week. According to ET's source, Viall's class this past Friday had him performing in front of an intimate group of ten people. After he gets the basics down, he'll turn his focus to comedy.
The news of Viall's post-Bachelor plans surprises just about nobody. Though he explained that he'd never, ever, do reality television again (and didn't even have dreams of being famous) after his stint on Dancing with the Stars, his love of the spotlight isn't exactly a secret. After all, he was on two seasons of The Bachelorette before taking on the role of Bachelor himself. Could a Viall-fronted sitcom be in the works? Maybe he's more of a game-show host? Whatever he's hoping to achieve, it looks like he's taking it very seriously.
Back in March, Chris Soules told ET that it wouldn't be long before Viall would find his way back in front of cameras.
"He loves the spotlight, he really, truly does. If he wouldn't admit that, he's lying," Soules said. "I love the guy to death and there's nothing wrong with that."
So, if that whole men's grooming thing doesn't work out, it looks like Viall's got his backup plan ready to go.
