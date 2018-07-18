Reality star Corinne Olympios revealed the unexpected consequences of the 2017 Bachelor in Paradise scandal, which temporarily halted production on the reality show and caused Olympios and fellow contestant DeMario Jackson to leave the series.
In June of 2017, beach-set Bachelor spin-off Bachelor in Paradise ceased filming in order for production company Warner Bros. to conduct an internal investigation. The investigation commenced following allegations of misconduct, brought up when a BiP producer reported a sexual encounter between Olympios and Jackson. Ultimately, Warner Bros. closed the investigation, having found no evidence that misconduct took place. Olympios' own team conducted a private investigation and declared the same.
Though Olympios previously called herself a "victim" of the BiP scandal, she has maintained that Jackson did nothing wrong in the situation. Jackson was the subject of intense media and fan scrutiny, and even told Inside Edition that he was fired from his job as an executive recruiter over the incident. (Refinery29 has reached out to Jackson for comment.)
Now, Olympios has revealed to Entertainment Tonight what the consequences of the scandal were for her and her brand. She told the outlet:
"I didn't want to leave my house. I didn't want to eat. I didn't want to talk to anyone... I was just like, 'Let this be over.' And it feels never-ending."
She added:
"[I lost] a lot of business... They just didn't want to be associated with me, and that's fine... I'm not going to work with anyone who doubts me... I know my worth, and I'm not working with anyone who thinks otherwise."
It's unclear exactly who Olympios means here by "they," though it's possible she means opportunities she lost out on with companies no longer interested in using her image for promotion. (Refinery29 has reached out to Olympios for comment.) Post-scandal, Olympios has endorsed subscription box FabFitFun and Hair Burst vitamins on Instagram, as many members of Bachelor Nation do with various products and services.
Shortly after appearing on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, Olympios launched her "Team Corn" clothing collection via Riot Society. Her website, TeamCornShop.com, now links to Riot Society's women's collection Riot Girls, which Olympios is the face of. Unlike previous iterations of the clothing line, from before Bachelor in Paradise, the new items do not bear the image of literal corn.
The reality personality is currently working on her new beauty line, Platinum Beauty, likely named after her iconic Bachelor line: "My heart is gold but my vagine is platinum." According to Olympios' Instagram post, the makeup line officially launches Friday.
