When Corinne Olympios first released a statement regarding the events that transpired on June 4 on the set of Bachelor In Paradise, she called herself a "victim." It wasn't clear what she was a victim of, though. Most assumed the statement alluded to the alleged sexual assault that took place; she would the be a victim of sexual assault. Tuesday morning on Good Morning America, Olympios clarified the statement.
"I was a victim of just being blown into the media and having people make these crazy assumptions and judgements about what happened that day. I was really a victim of the media," Olympios said.
The full official statement reads: "I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production."
She continued, "As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life."
Olympios further explained on GMA that she was on medication during filming that exacerbated the effects of drinking. She said she blacked out and watching the footage of the first night was like watching "another person."
At the time of Olympios' statement, she'd hired a high-powered lawyer to handle her case. When Warner Bros. found no misconduct in the footage from the show, Olympios then closed her own investigation. The Miami native will appear in an interview with Chris Harrison tonight on ABC following an episode of Bachelor In Paradise.
Watch her full interview on Good Morning America, below.
