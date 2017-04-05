Fans of Corinne Olympios will no doubt be pulling out the plastic to shop the controversial Bachelor contestant's latest wares. Olympios, who placed fourth during Nick Viall's recent season, has teamed up with fashion brand Riot Society to create a "Team Corn" range inspired by her biggest catchphrases from the show. (Corn, incidentally, is the reality star's nickname as well as being a metaphor for her many layers, as she noted during one particularly memorable Bachelor confessional.)
Olympios announced the collaboration with a playful video posted to her Instagram.
Advertisement
"Today my new Team Corn collection dropped and I am so taken aback by how many people have supported!" the 25-year-old Miami native wrote. "I truly thank all of you! I teamed up with @riotsocietyclothing and worked with them every step of the way, and now the Team Corn Shop is live!"
Today my new team corn collection dropped and I am so taken aback by how many people have supported! ? I truly thank all of you! ? I teamed up with @riotsocietyclothing and worked with them every step of the way, and now the Team Corn Shop is live! Link in my bio! ?Www.teamcornshop.com ? tag #teamcorn when you get your merch!!! ?
She also tapped fellow Bachelor contestant Jasmine Goode to model the collection alongside actors Jake Mast and Brytni Sarpy.
In addition to Team Corn tees, the range of tops and tanks includes slogans like "Dude I Need Sushi," "Make America Corinne Again," "I Need A Raquel," "Ok, But First Cheese Pasta," "Platinum Vagine," and "Cheese Pasta & Chill." There's also a riff on Kanye West's "I Feel Like Pablo" merch: "I Feel Like Napping." If mid-rose ceremony catnaps are your bag, you'll be glad to know that there's also a T-shirt that features a photo of renowned snoozer President Abraham Lincoln with the tagline "original napper." What, no Michael Jordan? No nods to emotional intelligence or bouncy castles? Surely that's an oversight.
The shirts are priced from $22 to $26 and come in women's, men's, and unisex sizes. That should accommodate you, your nanny, your crush, and the 29 other women vying for his [or her] heart.
Advertisement