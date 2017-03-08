It was easy enough to shake off the controversial Bachelor contestant's digs at sworn enemy Taylor, who was probably the only person on the planet who thought there might be a shot in hell of getting an apology for being called a "swamp monster." Of course Corinne isn't sorry. Of course she stormed off at one point to fetch a glass of champagne. Of course she made everyone eat her damn cheese pasta. She doesn't care. She's too busy making America Corinne again.