What's wrong with being a cleaning lady Corinne? Negative connotation for a very respectable and hard job. #TheBachelor #whoiscondescending— pumpkinlattelover (@Mckae1987) March 7, 2017
corinne saying she didn't want to disrespect raquel by calling her a cleaning lady is the most offensive thing i've seen on #TheBachelor— E McC (@eastofsun) March 7, 2017
@kristinaschulma Corinne: "There was no way I would ever call her a cleaning lady."— Joseph Motiki (@JosephMotiki) March 7, 2017
Kristina: "You just did." ?
SO funny! You're the best! pic.twitter.com/1JXi96gEGN
Calling someone a cleaning lady is apparently disrespectful to Corinne #TheBachelor #WomenTellAll— Liz Laurie (@LizzyLaurie) March 7, 2017
The fact that Corinne refuses to call her cleaning lady a cleaning lady is everything wrong with the 1% #womentellall #TheBachelor— Ginger Dzerk (@gingerrox) March 7, 2017
What's wrong with "cleaning lady" or "housekeeper"? Those people work, unlike Corinne. #TheBachelor #WomenTellAll— Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) March 7, 2017
Kristina's story really puts Corinne's struggle of whether to call Raquel her cleaning lady or her nanny into perspective #WomenTellAll— Tricia L (@PRLynch) March 7, 2017