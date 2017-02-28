Last night, Nick Viall bid adieu to the villain-cum-breakout star of this season of The Bachelor, Corinne Olympios. Now, this isn't the last that viewers will be seeing from Corinne. In addition to her appearance on "Women Tell All" next week (which will surely be Corn-tastic), the Miami native is already campaigning for her own show. But for Nick, saying good bye to the 24-year-old was tough. In fact, it sounds like the decision is still weighing on him.
In his weekly blog post for People, Nick opened up about where he stands with the ladies following Monday night's episode. He touched on a range of topics surrounding the drama-filled hour, including his unexpected friendship with Andi Dorfman and how much fun he had on his date with Raven in Finland. But where the 36-year-old really got real was in talking about breaking up with Corinne.
"I was dreading that rose ceremony," he wrote. "Saying goodbye to Corinne was terrible. Corinne is an exceptional woman who made such an impact on me during this journey. There are so many memorable moments we shared together. From our first kiss the night we met to bouncy castles and meeting her amazing family (and her nanny Raquel!)."
Nick also took time to defend the woman that he believes was victimized and discredited throughout the show, by both her fellow contestants and the press. "Corinne, much like myself, was considered controversial; she wasn’t always taken seriously in the house, she went after what she wanted and she is a bold woman. What I saw was a woman who deserves more credit in this world."
He continued to sing the businesswoman's praises. "Corinne is truly one of the most interesting, caring and charismatic women I’ve ever known. In my heart, I knew my future was stronger with Rachel, Vanessa and Raven, but to this day I miss Corinne and she deserves all the love in the world. I really hope that she and I can be friends in the future, maybe get to a place like Andi and I have gotten to?"
Something tells us that Corinne's going to need a little time to recover from being dumped on national TV in favor of three other women. But if we've learned anything about Corinne, it's that she's full of surprises. So who knows? Maybe she's 100% moved on by now — unlike Nick.
