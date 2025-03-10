The time has finally come for Bravo fans who have patiently waited for the highly anticipated return of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. After an 18-month hiatus, the show is finally back with Season 16, promising more drama, unforgettable shady moments and a few new faces bringing the heat.
Since its debut in 2008, RHOA has remained a cultural staple in pop culture, with its legacy standing strong despite cast shake-ups and waves of show cancellations. With original cast members like NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, and Shereé Whitfield setting the standard early on (and giving us the most meme-worthy moments), the show has consistently evolved and redefined what it truly means to be a "housewife." Once viewed strictly as a stay-at-home role, the term has taken on a new meaning, showcasing housewives as businesswomen, entrepreneurs, influencers, and so much more.
The show's comeback features a rebooted cast, including the return of longtime fan favorites Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks (aka "Frick and Frack"), alongside Cynthia Bailey, who returns as a “friend of the show” this season. Notably absent from the original crew is RHOA veteran Kenya Moore. Although Moore was initially part of filming, she exited early following her involvement in an alleged incident where she reportedly unveiled explicit pictures of one of the new castmates while the cameras were rolling. She has since apologized for her actions during an interview in November 2024 on Tamron Hall.
While Moore won’t be returning, Drew Sidora is back, joining the OG cast alongside four new housewives. The newbies claiming their peach are businesswoman Brittany Eady, restaurateur and author Kelli Ferrell, and entrepreneur Angela Oakley, who is married to NBA legend Charles Oakley. Additionally, Shamea Morton Mwangi turned from friend to full-time housewife this season.
I think the cast before was great, but it was missing fresh new storylines and interesting dynamics. The new girls brought just that.
Now, in its 16th season, RHOA is entering a new era—one that Williams told Unbothered over Zoom is "spicy in all aspects." Williams says, "Each girl is very passionate and knows who they are. They walk like it, talk like it, and act like it. That passion goes into everything – our businesses, friendships, and relationships. It's going to be pretty intense, and it's going to be a big surprise for everybody."
Adding to the anticipation, Williams opens up about her decision to rejoin the franchise, filming through a messy divorce, and what fans can expect from the new housewives this season.
Unbothered: Fans are excited for your triumphant return since leaving the show in 2021. What made you feel this was the right time to rejoin the franchise and put yourself out there again?
Porsha Williams: It just ended up being the right situation. Whenever you decide to sign on to share your life and let the cameras come in, it has to be a comfortable situation on both sides. With production and Bravo, we've always had a great relationship, even while I was gone, so our reconnection ended up being the right time, deal, and space. I came back transparently, and the cameras followed exactly where my life was at that time. Sometimes in the show, you face and deal with things you normally would not have. And sometimes that comes with a benefit too.
It was interesting to see a revamped cast with fresh faces alongside a few returning housewives. What was the reason behind the shift, and which new housewife has stood out to you?
PW: I think the cast before was great, but it was missing fresh new storylines and interesting dynamics. The new girls brought just that. They brought a different take on Atlanta that we had not seen in a while because we knew the other housewives. We knew their stories. These new girls are exciting, and you will get to see another younger side of Atlanta.
In the sneak peek, fans saw your storyline open with you visiting your divorce attorney. In your confessional, you said you haven't had the chance to deal with the emotional part yet. What type of headspace have you been in since filming that scene?
PW: It's something that is still very present in my life. Going through a divorce is like holding your breath. At the beginning of the season, the air had just been knocked out of me because of the choices I had to make for me and my daughter. But I still stand ten toes down on my decision. Women have to stand up and decide at any point in time if they need to change their life and make it a better and more honest world around them, then they can do that. The show did a good job of letting me go through that process in a very real way.
What has helped you remain resilient throughout this difficult time in your life?
PW: When you're going through a divorce, what it could really look like is nothing nobody wants to see. But on days you need to handle and stand on business, you have to do that. You have to start moving forward and not pause or stand in the mess. Handling my situation and being resilient is just me standing on the shoulders of the strong women I have around me.
Fans are excited for "Frick and Frack" to reunite once Phaedra returns later on in the season. How has it been filming with her again, and how does her late return shift the dynamics of the show?
PW: She came at the right time and lit it up with her unbothered energy. The drama was hot when she came in the middle of the season. Everybody's storyline is intertwined, with every girl having something going on with another person. But then she came in not stirring the pot, but like, 'Can we dance?’ 'Can we just get a drink?' and 'Can we just vacay?' It was a breath of fresh air because that's how our "Frick and Frack" vibe is, and that's what we brought.
Women have to stand up and decide at any point in time if they need to change their life and make it a better and more honest world around them, then they can do that.
The ladies on Married to Medicine have given your girl Phaedra a tough time. As one of her close friends, what was your reaction to seeing how she was treated on the show?
PW: You got the right one. I don't know why they thought they would play with anybody from the cast of Real Housewives. Married to Medicine is a great show. I've been a fan of their show for a while but we [the Real Housewives] are the standard. We have been doing this. And I don't even know if they read [people] on that show.
But the energy she gave matched what she was receiving from them. And I don't think it was a good fit for her. Our show is based on successful women celebrating each other. We don't look for the bad all the time. You have to send for us for us to come for you, whereas certain ladies were coming for her and seemed to build up an animosity that wasn't needed.
From the trailer, fans are also curious to see how things unfold between you and Drew after she recruited your ex, Dennis McKinley, as an executive producer for her new music. At one point, you and Drew were friends before falling out. Where do you and Drew currently stand?
PW: I don't have a relationship with Drew. Some people treat the show like it's work. Then, some people come in very authentically, get to know people and form real relationships. She has a clock-in and clock-out attitude. And if you're professional with me, I'll be professional with you.
What part of the season are you most excited for fans to watch?
PW: I don't know why I want to say all of it. It's weird because I'm going through such a difficult time in the season with a divorce. But that's the thing about the show. There's a sisterhood there, and when you come around other women who may also have things they're going through, sometimes you just want to let your hair down. [The ] majority of the season showed just that.
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 airs Sundays on Bravo and streams on Peacock.
