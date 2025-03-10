PW: It's something that is still very present in my life. Going through a divorce is like holding your breath. At the beginning of the season, the air had just been knocked out of me because of the choices I had to make for me and my daughter. But I still stand ten toes down on my decision. Women have to stand up and decide at any point in time if they need to change their life and make it a better and more honest world around them, then they can do that. The show did a good job of letting me go through that process in a very real way.