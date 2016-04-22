Tamron Hall's Final Conversation With Prince Was Eerily Foreboding

MSNBC news anchor Tamron Hall is opening up about the last conversation she had with her close
friend Prince.
"The only other person I spoke with or speak with more than Prince is my mother," she shared on a call with MSNBC. "This is the person I communicate with more than anyone."
The last time Hall spoke with the iconic musician was Monday evening. "I was in a restaurant and videotaped the restaurant's ambiance music which was one of his songs," she said on the show. "I emailed him, and I said, 'You know you're everywhere.'"
Looking back, his response was rather prescient. "He wrote back, 'But nowhere at the same time,'" Hall divulged. "You're thinking of me because I'm thinking of you too."
"I never imagined again that would be my last correspondence with him," she went on.
"Like a bird without a song". I've lost one of my best friends today. I know he would have advice right now, Prince I'm listening as always.— Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) April 21, 2016
