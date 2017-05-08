Let's be real, here: if you watch the Real Housewives, then you're a fan of drama, whether it's taking place in New York, Beverley Hills, or Atlanta (or one of the series' other locales). But sometimes, the women end up taking things too far, crossing the line between outrageously entertaining and downright horrifying. Case in point: Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks has turned off both her co-stars and her fans with her disturbing rumor-mongering about castmate Kandi Burruss. And now, people want her gone.
As discussed on the final season 9 reunion Sunday night, Parks spread the malicious rumor that Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker had plans to drug costar Porsha Williams and mutual friend Shamea Morton, and then sexually assault the women. Parks told Williams this story, which Parks claims to have heard from somebody else — though it's clear that she may well have fabricated this unnamed source and started the nasty rumor herself. And believing it came from Burruss herself, Williams spread the horrible allegation even more.
As People reports, Parks apologized for her behavior to both Burruss and Williams, whose friendship suffered this season due to what Parks told Williams about Burruss. "Something was brought to me. I repeated what someone told me," Parks said. "I’m sorry. I can apologize, I’m sorry Kandi." She continued, "I shouldn’t have repeated it. I’m sorry, it was bad judgement on my part. I’m sorry. I can’t change it," adding, "I screwed up… I’m sorry." She also apologized to Porsha for telling her the gossip, admitting "I didn’t know if it was true or not" but defending herself by reasoning that "if something would have happened to you, I would have been a bad friend."
Apparently, the apologies aren't doing it for RHOA fans. Many are taking to Twitter to share their outrage with Parks, with more than a few suggesting that Burruss take legal action — and that Bravo cut her from the cast. "Phaedra needs to kicked off the show & Kandi needs to sue her for defamation of character!!!!" wrote one viewer. "I really think Bravo needs to kick Phaedra to the curb after this whole drug and rape fiasco," tweeted another. (See more strong reactions below.)
Bravo told People that they have not made any casting decisions yet, so Parks' fate on the show is indeed up in the air. But Parks, for her part, doesn't seem too worried. "What’s meant to happen will happen," she said. "They say you’re set up to step up for the next thing, right? I know that I’m fortunate. I know that good things happen to me because I have my feet on frugal ground. I can’t regret anything, but I know it was destined to happen." Destiny sure can be dramatic.
@Bravotv Phaedra needs to kicked off the show & Kandi needs to sue her for defamation of character!!!!— Raecita Howard (@howard_raecita) May 8, 2017
PHAEDRA needs to be kicked off the show, because this is serious. And coming from a lawyer. Sue her ass Kandi. https://t.co/9Z7l2PKbD3— ?IamHope? (@Knockknockdino) May 8, 2017
Ewwww @PhaedraParks needs to be thrown off the show for what she has done on @RealHousewives8 ?— Raecita Howard (@howard_raecita) May 8, 2017
I really think Bravo needs to kick Phaedra to the curb after this whole drug and rape fiasco— Jenn McDaniel White (@FirstLadyJenn) May 8, 2017
@RussellFalcon @KenyaMoore My apologies for judging you sister girl ❤️ you were absolutely right about fake Phaedra ?? I hope they kick her off the show I hate liars.— Shawn (@caligirlsvc) May 8, 2017
I'm sorry but @Kandi should sue Phaedra and Porsha. Because they both played on her character. I think they both should be kick off the show— Quinton (@dalain01) May 8, 2017
