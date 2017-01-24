Porsha Williams Spills The Tea On Those RHOA Threesome Rumors

With bomb threats, angry boyfriends, a real-estate battle, and so many of Cynthia Bailey's wigs on display, this season of Real Housewives of Atlanta has given us plenty to talk about. But the biggest bomb to drop may not have anything to do with Chateau Sheree or Moore Manor. It's that Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks spilled some major tea regarding Kandi Burruss' bedroom proclivities — and the accusations have nothing to do with Bedroom Kandi. In an episode of the Bravo series, Parks and Williams tell fellow housewife Sheree Whitfield that a mutual friend, Shamea, told them that Burruss had propositioned her for a threesome. After plenty of raised eyebrows, Williams insinuates that Burruss is in the closet. Williams cleared everything up with People, but not without throwing a little shade. "My friend Shamea has never told me anything like that has happened with Kandi," Williams told the magazine. "As far as what else Kandi is doing with her personal life, watch the rest of the show. It will come out." While that's completely contrary to what transpired on the show (alternative facts?), Williams did toss in another tidbit: She's locked lips with Burruss' husband, though she does blame the cocktails. "I have no want to be with Todd [Tucker, Burruss' husband] whatsoever. There was a night when we were in the club and I was super drunk with beer goggles and there was a kiss," Williams added. "There was fun in the club. But there was nothing where anybody went home with anyone." The season's still got plenty of ground to cover, but something tells us this won't be the last we hear about these alleged threesomes.
