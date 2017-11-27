Why Kenya Moore's 'Gender Reassignment Surgery' Joke On RHOA Was Transphobic

Many Real Housewives Of Atlanta fans are not happy with Kenya Moore after last night's episode. During a party at NeNe Leakes' house, the topic of Moore's new husband came up, and Kim Zolciak-Biermann took the opportunity to air her doubts about the relationship. Because Moore hasn't introduced her new man to any of the women, despite having a secret wedding ceremony back in June of this year, Zolciak-Biermann said, "He don't exist" and "It's all a bunch of lies." Understandably, this set Moore off, but what she said to Zolciak-Biermann as a comeback was completely unacceptable. She clapped back with "Why do you have such a hard on for me? Didn't they cut it off during your reassignment surgery?"
Advertisement
After last night's episode of RHOA aired, many viewers took to Twitter to call out Moore for her comments, calling them "disappointing," "shameful," and even "transphobic."
Kenya Moore’s “gender reassignment surgery” jokes about Kim Zolciak aren’t fucking cool or funny, they’re transphobic @KenyaMoore #RHOA— Ira Madison III (@ira) November 27, 2017
I’m a longtime Kenya fan but was very disappointed in these remarks and by her reaction on social media tonight.— Ira Madison III (@ira) November 27, 2017
It’s like we all hate Kim but it’s still never an excuse to say things like that, even to the worst of people. She let down a lot of her fans by acting like what she said was fine.— Maxwell Carr (@realmaxcarr) November 27, 2017
Thank you, they’ve rightly noted homophobia on RH shows it feels odd to present this n not acknowledge how hurtful n tacky “pre op” jokes are— Conor Behan (@platinumjones) November 27, 2017
Even with all the negative reactions to her comments about Zolciak-Biermann's getting "reassignment surgery," Moore didn't respond with an apology. Instead, she simply retweeted a fan who wrote, "Nothing @KenyaMoore said was transphobic."
No matter which side you fall on in this particular Housewives feud, comments like this are insulting, offensive, and in desperate need of being retired by the women in every one of the franchises. Unfortunately, in the past several years, we've seen many storylines that, whether these women realize it or not, are hurtful to the LGBTQ+ community. From LeeAnne Locken accusing Cary Deuber's husband of being gay on Real Housewives of Dallas to Vicki Gunvalson saying the same about Tamra Judge's husband on Real Housewives of Orange County. We've even seen more micro-aggressions like the women on Real Housewives of New York calling Luann de Lesseps "LuMan." These storylines beg the question, why do these women think being gay or trans is an insult?
Andy Cohen, a producer on nearly all the shows on Bravo, has made several of the Real Housewives address their homophobic comments during reunion specials in the past, and now, fans are hoping he does the same for Moore's recent transphobic remark. However, some feel that her words on last night's episode were so egregious, the folks at Bravo, including Cohen, need to call her out sooner rather than later, and we agree. These women need to know that these comments were never funny, and they're definitely no longer acceptable.
Advertisement
The disgusting responses from alleged fans tonight are even worse. Shameful all around. I hope this is addressed before the reunion @Andy.— Ira Madison III (@ira) November 27, 2017
Advertisement