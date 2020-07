But that widespread recognition came with a heavy price, and the RHOA ladies soon discovered that public perception of them, especially among non-Black viewership, was very different in comparison to that of their peers on the channel. Even as RHOA quickly became one of the network's highest performing series, there were some who still viewed it in a harsh and unfavorable light despite it having the same shouting matches and shade-throwing as the other primarily white franchises. New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice literally flipped tables and famously accused one of her castmates of being a “prostitution whore” (season one); Lisa Rinna of Beverly Hills broke a wine glass at a casual dinner during a heated argument (season five); the Lone Star State’s very own LeeAnne Locken issued a thinly-veiled threat of physical violence under the waning influence of anesthesia (season two). Those incidents and more were largely chalked up to the ladies’ larger-than-life personalities.