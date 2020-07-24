Cynthia Bailey of RHOA is no stranger to being called “boring.” Ever since she got her peach on the Bravo series in its third season, the former model has been branded a snoozefest because she has a history of playing peacemaker amongst the group; of the Atlanta Housewives of past and present, Cynthia has been involved in the least drama, which should be a good thing. But calls for her to be demoted to a “friend” (a person who appears on the show often but doesn’t have an official title or the official salary that comes with it) or stripped of her position on the show entirely have persisted for years for that same reason — good vibes don’t really make for must-see storylines.