For Black Women In Media, A “Dream Job” Is A Myth

I tell the above story a lot. Partly, I think, because I regret my silence in the moment and also because it took me a long time and lots of tears to get past that interaction. Maybe it feels like the more I say it out loud the less power his words have. Years later, when I was fulfilling another dream on that childhood bucket list and working as a producer on The Social (like Much, it’s owned by Bell Media), I told this story to the VP of the company. She dismissed it. “I don’t think that was about race. He just wanted you to be sassy!” When reached for comment, she denied saying this. I remember it vividly. She admits to responding “in disbelief” to our conversation and says, “I am regretful that I did not validate Kathleen’s experiences of racism while at Much.” When you have bosses who uphold white supremacy so casually, they do it in unconscious ways, like not understanding how coded it is to tell a Black woman to have more sass, or not believing you in the moment you tell them you’ve dealt with racism your whole career. Of course, they do it in blatant ways, too.

