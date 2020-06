Black Lives Will Still Matter Tomorrow — But Will You Still Care?

Let’s be clear. White people got a little taste of Blackness as a result of COVID-19, did not like it, and still cannot state that #BlackLivesMatter without the #AllLivesMatter filter. You know why? Because you have privilege. You have the privilege of protesting on Queen’s Park because you know, that even with the premier standing inside the building, the police will never arrest you. You have the privilege of going to Trinity-Bellwoods by the thousands, and kissing each other on TV , because the mayor is right there with you . Greeting you. You have that privilege because you have privilege. You would never have to talk to your children about what to do if the police came around Queen’s Park. You do not need to tell them to keep their hands out of their pocket and do not run when they are approached by law enforcement in Trinity-Bellwoods. You do not need to tell them to make sure you have a valid reason for driving during a state of emergency, just in case you get stopped. Your privilege is your badge of protection.