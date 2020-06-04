Black Lives Will Still Matter Tomorrow — But Will You Still Care?

Additionally, you have options. We cannot peel off our skin and bask in the freedom of whiteness. However, you can fall into a slumber after your wokeness. In the weeks and months that will follow, when the dust settles and your fingers are numb from using your fist for the first time to raise it in solidarity, you can unclench your hand, and continue to give Black lives the finger with your daily assault of microaggressions. Because, hey, racism does not exist here. And when the doors open up and we are released from our state of emergency, you can pretend to open up your doors to all the lives that suddenly matter, except for the ones that you keep out with your Trump-like walls. You have the option of getting caught up in the fever of the now, riding the wave that we have been carrying you on for centuries, only to get off before the wave crashes and we are left alone. Again.