On Saturday, thousands of Canadians across the country took part in protests and rallies in honour of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, the Toronto woman who fell to her death in the presence of multiple police officers, and to stand in solidarity with U.S. protestors calling for accountability in the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis by police.
But the work is far from over. Anti-Black racism and violence is everywhere — and posting a black square on Instagram, while well-intentioned, isn’t enough. We need to do more and do better.
Here is an extensive list of all the ways you can help to support Black lives today, tomorrow, and forever, from donations to signing petitions to charities to support.
Advertisement
Donate
Donate to the Toronto Protestor Bail Fund, which provides legal support to anyone protesting in Toronto.
Donate to The Minnesota Freedom Fund, which provides funds to pay bail for those protesting in Minnesota.
Donate to The Bail Project, which provides funds to pay bail for those who have been arrested during the protests. You can split your donation between the 39 bail funds (including the Philadelphia Bail Fund, the LGBTQ Freedom Fund, the Community Justice Exchange National Bail Fund Network and the Mississippi Bail Fund Collective) by clicking here.
Donate to The Movement For Black Lives, a global initiative which aims to support Black organizations to conduct conversations about current political conditions.
Donate to North Star Health Collective, which coordinates and provides healthcare services, resources, and training to those protesting in Minnesota.
Advertisement
Donate to Black Visions Collective, which centers its work to develop Minnesota's emerging Black leadership to lead powerful campaigns.
Donate to Reclaim The Block, a grassroots organization that works to provide the Minneapolis community with the resources they need to thrive.
Donate to Say Her Name, a campaign that calls attention to police violence against Black women, girls, and femmes.
To demand that a transparent investigation is held into the actions of the police officers present when Regis Korchinski-Paquet died, you can sign the petition here.
To demand that the police officers involved with George Floyd's death are arrested and charged with second-degree murder, you can sign the petition here.
To demand the immediate arrest of the three officers who were present when Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd's neck, sign the petition here.
Advertisement
To demand justice for Belly Mujinga, the railway worker who died from coronavirus after she was spat on by a man claiming to have COVID-19, you can sign the petition here.
To demand justice for Breonna Taylor, the Black emergency medical technician who was fatally shot in her apartment by the Louisville Metro Police Department, sign the petition here.
Reach out to your local representative
#JusticeforRegis has a link to Ontario MPPs and a sample email template to send to them to request action and intervention into the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet. You can also reach out to the city and provincial representatives in the area where Korchinski-Paquet lived.
Charities to support
Across Boundaries
This Toronto non-profit provides mental-health services and support for racialized communities.
This Toronto non-profit provides mental-health services and support for racialized communities.
The Black Business And Professional Association
For 37 years, the BBPA has been offering programs, scholarships, mentorships and more for Black professionals and businesses in Canada.
For 37 years, the BBPA has been offering programs, scholarships, mentorships and more for Black professionals and businesses in Canada.
Go Fund Me – Black Emergency Support Fund
COVID-19 disproportionately affects Black people; this campaign, organized by BLM Toronto, seeks to provide support to those most at-risk. A similar campaign has been organized in B.C.
COVID-19 disproportionately affects Black people; this campaign, organized by BLM Toronto, seeks to provide support to those most at-risk. A similar campaign has been organized in B.C.
Black Women In Motion
This Toronto-based organization supports advancement of black womxn via workshops, education, and community outreach.
Black Legal Action Centre
This not-for-profit legal clinic provides free legal advice for low- and no-income Black residents of Ontario.
This Toronto-based organization supports advancement of black womxn via workshops, education, and community outreach.
Black Legal Action Centre
This not-for-profit legal clinic provides free legal advice for low- and no-income Black residents of Ontario.
Black Health Alliance
This registered charity’s goal is to improve the health of Canada’s Black communities.
Nia Centre For The Arts
This multidisciplinary centre, based in Toronto, empowers Black youth and emerging Black artists.
Caribbean African Canadian Social Services
This social-service agency supports the African, Caribbean, and Diaspora (ACD) communities in Toronto and surrounding areas.
Black Youth Helpline
This national helpline (1-833-294-8650) provides support to both teens and their families.
This registered charity’s goal is to improve the health of Canada’s Black communities.
Nia Centre For The Arts
This multidisciplinary centre, based in Toronto, empowers Black youth and emerging Black artists.
Caribbean African Canadian Social Services
This social-service agency supports the African, Caribbean, and Diaspora (ACD) communities in Toronto and surrounding areas.
Black Youth Helpline
This national helpline (1-833-294-8650) provides support to both teens and their families.
Advertisement
A Fund for Black-led Mental Health Supports
This GoFundMe is raising money to support the work of Black therapists in Ontario.
The Black Liberation Collective
A student-run coalition, the BLC is dedicated to eradicating anti-Black racism in our universities and colleges.
This GoFundMe is raising money to support the work of Black therapists in Ontario.
The Black Liberation Collective
A student-run coalition, the BLC is dedicated to eradicating anti-Black racism in our universities and colleges.
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
They Can’t Kill Us All by Wesley Lowery
Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race by Reni Eddo-Lodge
Beloved by Toni Morrison
Between The World And Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Your Silence Will Not Protect You by Audre Lorde
How to Be an Anti-Racist by Ibram X. Kendi
Films to watch
When They See Us
13th
I Am Not Your Negro
Selma
The Hate U Give
If Beale Street Could Talk
Just Mercy
Fruitvale Station
Mississippi Masala
Malcom X
12 Years A Slave
Get Out
If we missed any, please add them to the comments below.
Advertisement