Shortly after people began to bombard Instagram with black squares after midnight on Tuesday, many Black people took to social media to let white people know why this movement feels performative rather than actionable Chance the Rapper said that using the hashtag in this way is actually erasing all of the information about police violence and protests that was previously being shared. Lil Nas X also pointed out that this isn’t the time to be silent or slow down the Black Lives Matter movement by not posting, saying, “I just really think this is the time to push as hard as ever. i don’t think the movement has ever been this powerful. we don’t need to slow it down by posting nothing. we need to spread info and be as loud as ever.” Isra Hirsi, a young Black organizer and the daughter of Ilhan Omar, tweeted, “black screens don’t do anything for Black lives.”