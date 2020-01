Why Is Canadian Television So White?

I know the U.S. industry is bigger and has more money, and that our talent is always going to find more opportunities there. And maybe we are years — heck, at this rate, decades — away from our own Black TV renaissance or from mainstream shows being as multicultural as this country is, but Canadian broadcasters need to be held accountable. In the U.S., when the Emmys or Golden Globes refuse to acknowledge artists of colour in television, outrage is expressed in hashtags and viral campaigns. Here, the Canadian Screen Awards consistently ignore talent of colour (last year, all the major TV acting category winners were white), and there’s no uproar. But that seems to be the Canadian way: We pretend racism doesn’t exist here . It’s ignorance masquerading as decorum. Part of the problem is that Canadian mainstream media has its own glaring diversity problem . There are a few writers of colour putting in the work, such as CBC’s Amanda Parris, who just launched a column about Black art , which also includes American work (because, if I had to guess, the Canadian pickings are so slim).